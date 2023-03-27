The Michelin Guide 2023 introduces 3 new Two Michelin Stars, 20 new One Michelin Stars, 4 new MICHELIN Green Stars and 5 Special Awards, including the inaugural ‘Michelin Exceptional Cocktail Award’, highlighting talented individuals from the restaurant industry. Among all the accolades Unalome by Graeme Cheevers and Cail Bruich retained their Michelin Star rating.
Ka Pao, Celentano’s and Ka Pao retain their Bib Gourmand distinciton for good food and good prices.
Monadh Kitchen in Bearsden also retained its Bib Gourmand award.
In total, the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland 2023 recommends 1,143 restaurants, of which 206 are starred, 29 have been awarded a Green Star, and 116 are highlighted with a Bib Gourmand.
Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides commented: “Great Britain & Ireland continues to impress with the sheer variety of its Michelin Stars.
“Whether diners are looking for somewhere formal or casual, historic or new, there is a Michelin Starred establishment for them. In every region of Great Britain and Ireland, you can now find hugely talented chefs calling out to gourmets with their exquisite and accomplished cuisine.
“To have 20 new One Michelin Stars and 3 new Two Stars in a year where the hospitality industry has faced so many challenges, is an extraordinary achievement.
“The addition of four new Michelin Green Stars to the selection is also a clear illustration of the growing desire within the restaurant industry for more sustainable gastronomy.”
The three new Two Michelin Star restaurants see one return, one addition and one promotion within the Guide. The reopening of The Ledbury brought the accolade to Brett Graham’s kitchen. Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal goes straight into the Guide with Two Stars, In Ireland, the outstanding Turkish cuisine of Ahmet Dede and his team at dede have made it a destination restaurant.
Edinburgh now has two more One Michelin Star rated restaurants. The guide says: ”Timberyard has found the ideal chef for its kitchen – the food is restrained yet perfectly balanced and satisfying; while in Leith, the passion and enthusiasm of the two chef-owners at Heron is there to see on the plate.”
Three Star Restaurants
Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, London
CORE by Clare Smyth, London
Fat Duck, Bray
Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, London
L’Enclume, Cartmel
Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London
Waterside Inn, Bray
Two Star Restaurants
A.Wong, London
Aimsir, Celbridge
Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal, London – New
Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, Auchterarder
Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Dublin
Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London
Da Terra, London
dede, Baltimore – New
Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London
Hand and Flowers, Marlow
Ikoyi, London
Kitchen Table, London
La Dame de Pic London, London
Le Gavroche, London
Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons, a Belmond Hotel, Great Milton
Liath, Blackrock
Midsummer House, Cambridge
Moor Hall, Aughton
Patrick Guilbaud, Dublin
Raby Hunt, Summerhouse
Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham
Story, London
The Clove Club, London
The Ledbury, London – New
Ynyshir, Machynlleth
One Star Restaurants
Àclèaf, Plymouth – New
Adam’s, Birmingham
alchemilla, Nottingham
Allium at Askham Hall, Askham
Aniar, Galway
Amaya, London
Angler, London
Artichoke, Amersham
Barrafina, London
Bastible, Dublin
Bastion, Kinsale
Beach House, Oxwich
Behind, London
Ben Wilkinson at The Pass, Horsham – New
Benares, London
Black Swan, Oldstead
Bohemia, Saint Helier
Brat, London
Bridge Arms, Bridge
Bulrush, Bristol
Bybrook, Castle Combe
Cail Bruich, Glasgow
Campagne, Kilkenny
Carters of Moseley, Birmingham
Casa Fofō, London
Chestnut, Ballydehob
Chez Bruce, London
City Social, London
Clock House, Ripley
Club Gascon, London
Condita, Edinburgh
Cornerstone, London
Cottage in the Wood, Braithwaite
Cycene, London – New
Dining Room at The Goring, London
Dog and Gun Inn, Skelton
Dysart Petersham, London
Eipic, Belfast
Elephant, Torquay
Elystan Street, London
Endo at The Rotunda, London
Evelyn’s Table, London
Five Fields, London
Fordwich Arms, Fordwich
Forest Side, Grasmere
Fraiche, Birkenhead
Frog by Adam Handling, London
Galvin La Chapelle, London
Gidleigh Park, Chagford – New
Glovers Alley, Dublin
Grace & Savour, Hampton in Arden – New
Gravetye Manor, East Grinstead
Gymkhana, London
Hakkasan Hanway Place, London
Hakkasan Mayfair, London
Hambleton Hall, Hambleton
Harwood Arms, London
heft, Newton in Cartmel – New
Heron, Leith – New
HIDE, London
hide and fox, Saltwood
Hinds Head, Bray
Hjem, Wall
Home, Penarth
House, Ardmore
House of Tides, Newcastle upon Tyne
Ichigo Ichie, Cork
Interlude, Lower Beeding
Jamavar, London
John’s House, Mountsorrel
Kai, London
Kitchen W8, London
Kol, London
La Trompette, London
Lady Helen, Thomastown
Latymer, Bagshot
Le Champignon Sauvage, Cheltenham
Leroy, London
Locanda Locatelli, London
Loch Bay, Isle of Skye
Luca, London – New
Lumière, Cheltenham – New
Lyle’s, London
Lympstone Manor, Lympstone
mana, Manchester
Marcus, London
Martin Wishart, Leith
Masons Arms, Knowstone
Meadowsweet, Holt
Morston Hall, Morston
Murano, London
Muse, London
Northcote, Langho
Nut Tree Inn, Murcott
Old Stamp House, Ambleside
Olive Tree, Bath
Opheem, Birmingham
Osip, Bruton
Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen, Port Isaac
Outlaw’s New Road, Port Isaac
OX, Belfast
Paco Tapas, Bristol
Paul Ainsworth at No.6, Padstow
Pea Porridge, Bury St Edmunds
Pensons, Tenbury Wells
Pentonbridge Inn, Penton – New
Pétrus by Gordon Ramsay, London
Pied à Terre, London
Pine, East Wallhouses
Pipe and Glass, South Dalton
Pollen Street Social, London
Portland, London
Purnell’s, Birmingham
Quilon, London
Restaurant Twenty-Two, Cambridge – New
Ritz Restaurant, London
River Café, London
Rogan & Co, Cartme
lRoots, York
Sabor, London
Salt, Stratford-upon-Avon
Simpsons, Birmingham
Sō–Lō, Aughton – New
SOLSTICE BY KENNY ATKINSON, Newcastle upon Tyne – New
Sorrel, Dorking
Sosban & The Old Butchers, Menai Bridge
SOURCE, Bowness-on-Windermere
St. Barts, London – New
St. JOHN, London
Star Inn at Harome, Harome
Stark, Broadstairs
Store, Stoke Holy Cross – New
SY23, Aberystwyth
Taku, London – New
Terre, Castlemartyr – New
The Angel, Hetton
The Barn, Aughton
The Cellar, Anstruther
The Coach, Marlow
The Cross, Kenilworth
The Dining Room, Malmesbury
The Glenturret Lalique, Crieff
The Kitchin, Leith
The Man Behind The Curtain, Leeds
The Muddlers Club, Belfast
The Neptune, Hunstanton
The Ninth, London
The Oak Room, Adare
The Peat Inn, Peat Inn
The Royal Oak, Whatcote
The Samling, Ambleside – New
The Sportsman, Seasalter
The Tudor Pass, Egham – New
The Whitebrook, Whitebrook
Timberyard, Edinburgh – New
Trinity, London
Trishna, London
Trivet, London
Umu, London
Unalome by Graeme Cheevers, Glasgow
Upstairs by Tom Shepherd, Lichfield
Variety Jones, Dublin
Veeraswamy, London
Walnut Tree, Llanddewi Skirrid
White Swan, Fence
Wild Honey Inn, Lisdoonvarna
Wild Honey St James, London
Winteringham Fields, Winteringham
Woven by Adam Smith, Ascot
