Michelin Star restaurants Glasgow 2023: Full list of stars in Michelin Guide UK and Ireland including two from Glasgow

Michelin inspectors have delivered their verdict on restaurants - including two from Glasgow.

Paul Trainer
By Paul Trainer
Published 27th Mar 2023, 21:12 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 22:08 BST
Cail Bruich head chef Lorna McNee.
Cail Bruich head chef Lorna McNee.
Cail Bruich head chef Lorna McNee.

The Michelin Guide 2023 introduces 3 new Two Michelin Stars, 20 new One Michelin Stars, 4 new MICHELIN Green Stars and 5 Special Awards, including the inaugural ‘Michelin Exceptional Cocktail Award’, highlighting talented individuals from the restaurant industry. Among all the accolades Unalome by Graeme Cheevers and Cail Bruich retained their Michelin Star rating.

Ka Pao, Celentano’s and Ka Pao retain their Bib Gourmand distinciton for good food and good prices.

Monadh Kitchen in Bearsden also retained its Bib Gourmand award.

Ox and Finch Glasgow
Ox and Finch Glasgow
Ox and Finch Glasgow

In total, the Michelin Guide Great Britain and Ireland 2023 recommends 1,143 restaurants, of which 206 are starred, 29 have been awarded a Green Star, and 116 are highlighted with a Bib Gourmand.

Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of the Michelin Guides commented: “Great Britain & Ireland continues to impress with the sheer variety of its Michelin Stars.

“Whether diners are looking for somewhere formal or casual, historic or new, there is a Michelin Starred establishment for them. In every region of Great Britain and Ireland, you can now find hugely talented chefs calling out to gourmets with their exquisite and accomplished cuisine.

“To have 20 new One Michelin Stars and 3 new Two Stars in a year where the hospitality industry has faced so many challenges, is an extraordinary achievement.

“The addition of four new Michelin Green Stars to the selection is also a clear illustration of the growing desire within the restaurant industry for more sustainable gastronomy.”

The three new Two Michelin Star restaurants see one return, one addition and one promotion within the Guide. The reopening of The Ledbury brought the accolade to Brett Graham’s kitchen. Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal goes straight into the Guide with Two Stars, In Ireland, the outstanding Turkish cuisine of Ahmet Dede and his team at dede have made it a destination restaurant.

Edinburgh now has two more One Michelin Star rated restaurants. The guide says: ”Timberyard has found the ideal chef for its kitchen – the food is restrained yet perfectly balanced and satisfying; while in Leith, the passion and enthusiasm of the two chef-owners at Heron is there to see on the plate.”

Three Star Restaurants

Alain Ducasse at The Dorchester, London

CORE by Clare Smyth, London

Fat Duck, Bray

Hélène Darroze at The Connaught, London

L’Enclume, Cartmel

Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London

Sketch (The Lecture Room & Library), London

Waterside Inn, Bray

Two Star Restaurants

A.Wong, London

Aimsir, Celbridge

Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal, London – New

Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles, Auchterarder

Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Dublin

Claude Bosi at Bibendum, London

Da Terra, London

dede, Baltimore – New

Dinner by Heston Blumenthal, London

Hand and Flowers, Marlow

Ikoyi, London

Kitchen Table, London

La Dame de Pic London, London

Le Gavroche, London

Le Manoir aux Quat’ Saisons, a Belmond Hotel, Great Milton

Liath, Blackrock

Midsummer House, Cambridge

Moor Hall, Aughton

Patrick Guilbaud, Dublin

Raby Hunt, Summerhouse

Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham

Story, London

The Clove Club, London

The Ledbury, London – New

Ynyshir, Machynlleth

One Star Restaurants

Àclèaf, Plymouth – New

Adam’s, Birmingham

alchemilla, Nottingham

Allium at Askham Hall, Askham

Aniar, Galway

Amaya, London

Angler, London

Artichoke, Amersham

Barrafina, London

Bastible, Dublin

Bastion, Kinsale

Beach House, Oxwich

Behind, London

Ben Wilkinson at The Pass, Horsham – New

Benares, London

Black Swan, Oldstead

Bohemia, Saint Helier

Brat, London

Bridge Arms, Bridge

Bulrush, Bristol

Bybrook, Castle Combe

Cail Bruich, Glasgow

Campagne, Kilkenny

Carters of Moseley, Birmingham

Casa Fofō, London

Chestnut, Ballydehob

Chez Bruce, London

City Social, London

Clock House, Ripley

Club Gascon, London

Condita, Edinburgh

Cornerstone, London

Cottage in the Wood, Braithwaite

Cycene, London – New

Dining Room at The Goring, London

Dog and Gun Inn, Skelton

Dysart Petersham, London

Eipic, Belfast

Elephant, Torquay

Elystan Street, London

Endo at The Rotunda, London

Evelyn’s Table, London

Five Fields, London

Fordwich Arms, Fordwich

Forest Side, Grasmere

Fraiche, Birkenhead

Frog by Adam Handling, London

Galvin La Chapelle, London

Gidleigh Park, Chagford – New

Glovers Alley, Dublin

Grace & Savour, Hampton in Arden – New

Gravetye Manor, East Grinstead

Gymkhana, London

Hakkasan Hanway Place, London

Hakkasan Mayfair, London

Hambleton Hall, Hambleton

Harwood Arms, London

heft, Newton in Cartmel – New

Heron, Leith – New

HIDE, London

hide and fox, Saltwood

Hinds Head, Bray

Hjem, Wall

Home, Penarth

House, Ardmore

House of Tides, Newcastle upon Tyne

Ichigo Ichie, Cork

Interlude, Lower Beeding

Jamavar, London

John’s House, Mountsorrel

Kai, London

Kitchen W8, London

Kol, London

La Trompette, London

Lady Helen, Thomastown

Latymer, Bagshot

Le Champignon Sauvage, Cheltenham

Leroy, London

Locanda Locatelli, London

Loch Bay, Isle of Skye

Luca, London – New

Lumière, Cheltenham – New

Lyle’s, London

Lympstone Manor, Lympstone

mana, Manchester

Marcus, London

Martin Wishart, Leith

Masons Arms, Knowstone

Meadowsweet, Holt

Morston Hall, Morston

Murano, London

Muse, London

Northcote, Langho

Nut Tree Inn, Murcott

Old Stamp House, Ambleside

Olive Tree, Bath

Opheem, Birmingham

Osip, Bruton

Outlaw’s Fish Kitchen, Port Isaac

Outlaw’s New Road, Port Isaac

OX, Belfast

Paco Tapas, Bristol

Paul Ainsworth at No.6, Padstow

Pea Porridge, Bury St Edmunds

Pensons, Tenbury Wells

Pentonbridge Inn, Penton – New

Pétrus by Gordon Ramsay, London

Pied à Terre, London

Pine, East Wallhouses

Pipe and Glass, South Dalton

Pollen Street Social, London

Portland, London

Purnell’s, Birmingham

Quilon, London

Restaurant Hywel Jones by Lucknam Park, Colerne

Restaurant Twenty-Two, Cambridge – New

Ritz Restaurant, London

River Café, London

Rogan & Co, Cartme

lRoots, York

Sabor, London

Salt, Stratford-upon-Avon

Shaun Rankin at Grantley Hall, Ripon

Simpsons, Birmingham

SO|LA, LondonSollip, London

Sō–Lō, Aughton – New

SOLSTICE BY KENNY ATKINSON, Newcastle upon Tyne – New

Sorrel, Dorking

Sosban & The Old Butchers, Menai Bridge

SOURCE, Bowness-on-Windermere

St. Barts, London – New

St. JOHN, London

Star Inn at Harome, Harome

Stark, Broadstairs

Store, Stoke Holy Cross – New

SY23, Aberystwyth

Taku, London – New

Terre, Castlemartyr – New

The Angel, Hetton

The Barn, Aughton

The Cellar, Anstruther

The Coach, Marlow

The Cross, Kenilworth

The Dining Room, Malmesbury

The Glenturret Lalique, Crieff

The Kitchin, Leith

The Man Behind The Curtain, Leeds

The Muddlers Club, Belfast

The Neptune, Hunstanton

The Ninth, London

The Oak Room, Adare

The Peat Inn, Peat Inn

The Royal Oak, Whatcote

The Samling, Ambleside – New

The Sportsman, Seasalter

The Tudor Pass, Egham – New

The Whitebrook, Whitebrook

Timberyard, Edinburgh – New

Trinity, London

Trishna, London

Trivet, London

Umu, London

Unalome by Graeme Cheevers, Glasgow

Upstairs by Tom Shepherd, Lichfield

Variety Jones, Dublin

Veeraswamy, London

Walnut Tree, Llanddewi Skirrid

White Swan, Fence

Wild Honey Inn, Lisdoonvarna

Wild Honey St James, London

Winteringham Fields, Winteringham

Woven by Adam Smith, Ascot

