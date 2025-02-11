The event provided much cause for celebration, as a new restaurant was awarded Three Michelin Stars, along with three new Two-Star restaurants and 22 establishments awarded One Star.

In Scotland, Avery in Edinburgh gained a One Michelin Star award, with the guide saying: “There’s a great story behind every chef’s Michelin-Star success – usually one of dogged determination and unerring commitment – but Rodney Wages’ tale might be one of the year’s most notable. Already the holder of a Star in San Francisco, Kansas native Wages decided to put the Stars and Stripes behind him and move to Edinburgh, having fallen in love with the city on a 2022 visit. It was a bold decision, but one that’s paid off as Wages is now once again in possession of a Michelin Star thanks to his supremely skilful cooking and heartening embrace of the Scottish larder.”

Chef Stuart Ralston also gained a One Michelin star designation for Lyla in Edinburgh. Michelin inspectors said: “Prime quality seafood is the order of the day, whether it’s hand-dived scallops or Scottish langoustine – but there’s still room on the menu for A5 wagyu as well. At the helm is seasoned chef and restaurateur Stuart Ralston, who ensures the ingredients are handled with great skill and care, his technical expertise and subtle accompaniments really allowing the magnificent natural flavours to shine.”

In Glasgow, Unalome by Graeme Cheevers retained his One Michelin Star, as did Lorna McNee at Cail Bruich. Here are the Michelin Star restaurants in Scotland for the 2025 guide.

1 . Restaurant Andrew Fairlie Two Star Restaurant Andrew Fairlie can be found in the luxurious Gleneagles Hotel and is renowned for its excellent service and immaculate dishes. The restaurant has maintained its two star status under the guidance of head chef Stevie McLaughlin. Stevie commented: "We’re thrilled to have retained two Michelin stars for another year. This is great recognition for our superb team, which works hard to make our restaurant such a brilliant experience for every guest. "We continue to be driven to maintain – and exceed - the standards set by Chef Andrew and each step forward is taken to continue his legacy." Photo: Alan Donaldson

2 . The Glenturret LaLique The Glenturret Lalique restaurant is the first fine dining establishment within a distillery in Scotland and opened in 2021. The Two Michelin Star restaurant is headed by former Number One at the Balmoral head chef Mark Donald, who began his career as a chef in Glasgow. "This intimate restaurant mixes the luxury with the familiar, in both its décor and its dishes. The likes of tattie scones are served alongside Highland Wagyu and caviar, in a room that features both a rustic beamed ceiling and maple leaf Lalique chandeliers." | The Glenturret

3 . Cail Bruich Glasgow's first Michelin Star in 14 years was awarded to Cail Bruich in 2021. Head chef of Cail Bruich, Lorna McNee, brought the star home to the city just over five months into her first head chef role at the west end restaurant. Cail Bruich, which also has three AA Rosettes as well as one Michelin star, was opened in 2008 by brothers Chris and Paul Charalambous who ran the kitchen and front of house respectively. | Cail Bruich

4 . Condita Edinburgh’s Condita retained their one Star rating. The Michelin Guide says: "Chef Conor Toomey offers a surprise menu where interesting modern dishes are confidently prepared and skilfully presented. "A hand-drawn bookmark picturing some of the ingredients hints at what is to come; produce is British but it’s the quality that dictates the origin, not the location." | Condita Photo: Spiros Katridis