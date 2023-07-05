Michelin Star winning chef bringing ‘can-teen’ to TRNSMT - with free food on offer!

The can-teen brings a fresh take on cuisine to fight climate change!

Music festival cuisine is going green thanks to TV chef Julie Lin, who will be serving up some delicious free scran made from tinned food as the latest line-up addition at this year’s TRNSMT.

Quirky pop-up restaurant, ‘Julie’s Can-teen’, will pitch up at the festival on Saturday July 8 and Sunday July 9, serving from 12pm to 5pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The star chef will offer festival goers a much needed refuel during a packed weekend of live music as she headlines tinned food as affordable, versatile, and better for the environment.

Tins are infinitely recyclable and have a long shelf-life, so households have longer to use them - reducing the chance of food being thrown away due to being out of date.

Food waste is disproportionately bad for the climate and is responsible for 30% of the carbon footprint of Scotland’s household waste - making food waste one of the worst things we can do if we hope to combat climate change on a household level.

Encouraging TRNSMT fans to tune into tins, the Can-teen menu will feature a crowd-pleasing set of South Asian-inspired dishes that include:

Honey & soy glazed spam bao buns with pineapple & pickled cucumber

Thai-inspired fishcakes with a charred apricot sriracha dip

Saag curry with chickpeas, spinach and paratha

Advertisement

Advertisement

All dishes will be free and available until they run out – so you’d best be quick!

Chef Julie Lin is joined by TRNSMT’s Senior Sustainability Co-ordinator, Kevin Mackay, and Zero Waste Scotland’s Communications Partner, Jamie Fleming, as she gets ready to take Julie’s Can-teen to TRNSMT

Commenting on Can-teen’s TRNSMT appearance, chef Julie Lin said:“Conversations about climate change touch every aspect of our lives, and the food we eat is no exception.

“I’m buzzing to be bringing my trusty Can-teen to TRNSMT, encouraging festival fans to do their bit for the planet by adding tinned food to the mix at home and away.