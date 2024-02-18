Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michelle Keegan joined husband Mark Wright at Ingliston Estate and Country Club in Bishopton to celebrate her grandfather Michael’s 90th birthday. Fool Me Once star and ex Corrie actress Michelle and her family including Scots born dad Mike, and her brother Andrew booked their weekend long celebration at the stylish estate near Glasgow Airport to coincide with a DJ set Mark was hosting at the popular wedding and event venue.

The Only Way Is Essex star Mark, who had been booked to DJ at the venue’s Galentine’s lunch party in their grand marquee, initially asked Michelle to join him as an extension of their own Valentine's Day celebrations.

But, according to insiders, when Mark showed her the venue, they thought it would be perfect for her grandfather's own party and they ended up booking the venue’s boutique hotel and some lodges as well as one of the event suites exclusively for their use.

Michelle and Mark are believed to have hosted fifty of their own guests at the lavish bash which also saw Mark party with over five hundred revellers for the Valentine's weekend event. The three day long celebration began on Friday when Michelle and Mark were spotted by fellow diners enjoying a meal at the resort’s Palomino's restaurant.

Michelle and Mark tucked into food from Palomino's new menu which includes dishes like chicken katsu, haggis croquettes, and prawn tempura. They were joined by other Scots-born family members who soon took over a large section of the restaurant.

The following day Michelle was spotted enjoying time with the horses on-site at the 100 acre country club twenty minutes from Glasgow. She also posted a picture of herself beside her grandfather as they tucked into a pint of Guinness following her breakfast of some square sausage, and told her followers online: “Let the weekend celebrations begin. Happy 90th birthday grandad.”

Michelle made an appearance onstage with Mark as revellers chanted her name and was soon swamped for pictures from adoring fans. Ingliston Estate and Country Club boss Paul Fraser said of the visit: “We were delighted to host Mark Wright, Michelle Keegan and their family for what turned out to be a momentous occasion. It’s not everyday you get to celebrate your grandfathers 90th birthday and we are delighted such a high profile and much loved couple decided to spend his birthday with us. It made our Galentine’s event even more special.”