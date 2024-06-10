Miller & Carter has reopened its doors in the city centre following a makeover to create a more modern look. The updated steakhouse seats 180 people in the restaurant, with an additional bar area that seats 12 guests.

Diners can enjoy prime 30-day-aged British and Irish steak dishes, all carefully butchered and cooked to perfection. Guests at Miller & Carter Glasgow can expect 14 steak cuts to choose from, including a Cote de Boeuf 28oz sharing steak, 20oz T-bone, and award-winning 8oz Fillet.

There’s the Grilled Salmon Fillet and Spicy Buffalo Wings to the Miller’s Steakhouse Dirty Burger and the signature Pan-Roasted Lamb Rump. Vegetarian options include the Spinach and Camembert Pithivier and the Plant-Based Burger. Guests can also complement their meal with cocktails and desserts.

Commenting on the new look, General Manager Bob McQuarrie said: “The team and I are incredibly proud of the new look, and we’re thrilled to welcome everyone to experience the refreshed Miller & Carter Glasgow.

“Whether you’re a steak expert or someone looking to try something new, we hope to see you soon. Our whole team is obsessed with steak, and we are always looking to recruit people who share our love for excellent quality steaks.”

