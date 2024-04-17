French influenced restaurant and champagne bar to open this month in Princes Square

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new city centre venue will be on the second floor of the Princes Square shopping mall on Buchanan Street, Maison by Glaschu will be a restaurant and champagne bar. The new venue will fall under the Glasgow-based Superlative Dining Collection group, which includes Gost and The Duke’s Umbrella.

Maison by Glaschu will include 120 cover bar area, where guests can enjoy drinks and snacks, seven days a week. An 85-cover restaurant area towards the back of the space has views across the city centre, with its own 45 cover terrace, and serves lunch and dinner all week.

A private dining space of up to 25 is available to book for private dinners and events, and is an ideal city centre location for any daytime boardroom brunches or meetings, with a projector and screen available.

Open from 10am daily, with freshly baked pastries and Italian coffee, Maison by Glaschu well welcome remote workers with ultra fast Wi-Fi. A new Sunday lunch concept - Le Repas du Dimanche - will serve up French pousin and short rib a la Bourguignon with a French twist on a traditional Sunday roast.

The kitchen will be headed up by Director of Food John Molloy, who has been with the group for five years. Maison by Glaschu’s menus are inspired by classic French and Mediterranean inspired cuisine, with local Scottish produce at its core.

Some standout dishes include: fresh Scottish lobster, French onion soup and confit duck leg lasagne.

General Manager, Clare Johnstone, spent the last seven years at Glasgow’s Côte Brasserie. The bar will be headed up by Group Executive Mixologist, Ewan Angus, with a menu of cocktail classics with an exciting Glasgow twist.

John Molloy, says: “Maison will be a game changer in the city centre - a brasserie perfectly tailored to the all day dining needs of Glasgow. The food has a classic French brasserie feel to it, while taking inspiration from our sister restaurant, Glaschu, and really utilising the outstanding Scottish produce we have available on our doorstep. I can’t wait to open our doors and for people to see what we’ve been working on.”

Clare Johnstone, added: "I cannot wait to share MAISON by Glaschu with the people of Glasgow.. We promise a culinary experience that is both timeless and innovative. Maison believes in delivering more than just great service - we aim to create memorable experiences for all.”