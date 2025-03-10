Mother's Day 2025: 7 of the best places for a Sunday Roast on Mother's Day in Glasgow

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Mar 2025, 14:45 BST

These are some of our favourite spots in Glasgow to head for a Sunday roast on Mother’s Day

The countdown to Mother's Day in March is on with it being the perfect time to treat that special lady in your life.

If you haven’t already booked somewhere to take your mum, don’t worry as we have put together a list of some of our favourite places to head to for a Sunday roast in Glasgow.

Sign up for our excellent GlasgowWorld newsletter - click here today.

Here are seven great restaurants and bars for a cracking Sunday roast in Glasgow on Mother’s Day this year.

The McMillan is a great spot to head to in Glasgow's Southside for a roast dinner. The Sunday roast includes either topside of beef, chicken breast or roasted cauliflower served with garlic roast potatoes, mash, cauliflower cheese, root vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and house gravy. 862 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET.

1. The McMillan

The McMillan is a great spot to head to in Glasgow's Southside for a roast dinner. The Sunday roast includes either topside of beef, chicken breast or roasted cauliflower served with garlic roast potatoes, mash, cauliflower cheese, root vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and house gravy. 862 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET. | The McMillan

Treat yourself to The Loveable Rogue's Sunday lunch which includes Speyside beef, Yorkies, beef fat garlic roasties, brisket mac ‘n’ cheese, honey root veg, vegetable ecrasé and red wine gravy. There is also a wee Rogue's menu available meaning you can head along with all the family. 333 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9HS.

2. Loveable Rogue

Treat yourself to The Loveable Rogue's Sunday lunch which includes Speyside beef, Yorkies, beef fat garlic roasties, brisket mac ‘n’ cheese, honey root veg, vegetable ecrasé and red wine gravy. There is also a wee Rogue's menu available meaning you can head along with all the family. 333 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9HS. | Supplied

Head down to The Spanish Butcher for Galician Sundays. Their roast includes crunchy roast potatoes, seasonal veg a big fluffy Yorkshire pudding, roasted dry aged sirloin of beef finished with a proper ladle of pan roast gravy. 80 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT.

3. The Spanish Butcher

Head down to The Spanish Butcher for Galician Sundays. Their roast includes crunchy roast potatoes, seasonal veg a big fluffy Yorkshire pudding, roasted dry aged sirloin of beef finished with a proper ladle of pan roast gravy. 80 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT. | The Spanish Butcher

Traditional roast topside of beef, mountains of roast veg, golden roasties, Yorkshire pudding and a flood of gravy that Noah would build an ark for. Available every Sunday from noon. 17 Bain St, Glasgow G40 2JZ.

4. Saint Luke’s

Traditional roast topside of beef, mountains of roast veg, golden roasties, Yorkshire pudding and a flood of gravy that Noah would build an ark for. Available every Sunday from noon. 17 Bain St, Glasgow G40 2JZ. | Paul Trainer

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Mother's DayGlasgow
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice