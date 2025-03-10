The countdown to Mother's Day in March is on with it being the perfect time to treat that special lady in your life.

If you haven’t already booked somewhere to take your mum, don’t worry as we have put together a list of some of our favourite places to head to for a Sunday roast in Glasgow.

Here are seven great restaurants and bars for a cracking Sunday roast in Glasgow on Mother’s Day this year.

1 . The McMillan The McMillan is a great spot to head to in Glasgow's Southside for a roast dinner. The Sunday roast includes either topside of beef, chicken breast or roasted cauliflower served with garlic roast potatoes, mash, cauliflower cheese, root vegetables, Yorkshire pudding and house gravy. 862 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2ET. | The McMillan

2 . Loveable Rogue Treat yourself to The Loveable Rogue's Sunday lunch which includes Speyside beef, Yorkies, beef fat garlic roasties, brisket mac ‘n’ cheese, honey root veg, vegetable ecrasé and red wine gravy. There is also a wee Rogue's menu available meaning you can head along with all the family. 333 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9HS. | Supplied

3 . The Spanish Butcher Head down to The Spanish Butcher for Galician Sundays. Their roast includes crunchy roast potatoes, seasonal veg a big fluffy Yorkshire pudding, roasted dry aged sirloin of beef finished with a proper ladle of pan roast gravy. 80 Miller St, Glasgow G1 1DT. | The Spanish Butcher