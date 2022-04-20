Mowgli Street Food opens first restaurant in Glasgow - opening times, how to book

Mowgli Street Food has opened its first restaurant in Glasgow.

The new St Vicent Street restaurant opened its doors to customers on Monday, offering a huge range of unique curries and dishes which ‘Indians eat at home and on their streets’.

Founder Nisha Katona posted on Instagram: “And as quickly as that there she is, the doors open and they will not close.

“Our first Scottish daughter takes her first steps and we couldn’t find a better people to lead her into her new life.

Plans for Mowgli in Glasgow.

“Look after her for me won’t you Glasgow and I promise our every thought will be about how we can look after you.”

When is it open?

The new Mowgli restaurant can be found at 78 St Vincent Street.

It is open between 12-9.30pm from Sunday to Wednesday, 12-10pm on Thursday, and 12-11pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

How to book