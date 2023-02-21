Naples chefs set to open Banca di Roma restaurant at Royal Exchange Square

Banca di Roma restaurant is ready to open in Glasgow city centre

The Cozzolino brothers, a trio of talented Italian chefs, will be making their Scotland debut with Banca di Roma, a new Glasgow restaurant set to open next month. The launch event for the new concept will take place on 9 March.

Antonio, Pasquale, and Simone, who worked for London-based chef Francesco Mazzei, will transport the traditions and flavours from their three generation Vesuvian family farm to Royal Exchange Square.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Opening in the A-listed former Royal Bank of Scotland building, the restaurant’s menu will be inspired by the brothers’ time growing up on their tomato farm in the Campania region.

Antonio says “Food was always part of our life. Then it grew into a passion for ingredients and became what we wanted to do in life.

“We had a big garden and the countryside to explore, we were surrounded by things to taste when we were young; fennel or oranges or mandarins.

“Our dad would make wine, we would have homemade pickles and make our own tomato sauce as a family.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

After developing their knowledge and techniques in the kitchen working in London, they have set out on their own in Glasgow.

“We see it as a great opportunity for us to bring together our tradition with the local produce and create something new and special. I want you to see our skills and our identity on every plate” Antonio told me.

Signature dishes will include La Nostra Foccia Ripena, baked baba stuffed with gorgonzola cheese and nduja sausage; Il Classico Spaghetto a Pomodoro, Vesuvian tomato and basil with fresh homemade spaghetti alongside a show stopping Lingotto, a Banca di Roma gold bar dessert, which pays tribute to the building’s financial history.

The front of house team will be led by general manager Rocco Morabito previously of Novikov on London’s Berkeley Street and his deputy Filomena Visaggi, previously from Hakkasan in Mayfair.

Advertisement