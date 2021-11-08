National Cappuccino Day: 10 top independent coffee shops in Glasgow

We rounded up some of the local favourite independent coffee shops.

Glasgow has countless coffee shops, big and small, and sometimes it can be hard to see past the red cups.

So, in honour of National Cappuccino Day we rounded up our favourite independently run coffee shops that do a great cup of coffee.

Riverhill

This local favourite offers an extensive menu of nutritious food & drinks with locally sourced produce.

Gordon Street

This small batch coffee roaster has a great shop for takeaway and sit-in. They also do delivery of their coffee right to your front door.

Picnic

This all-vegan coffee shop is located in Merchant City, and focuses on providing fresh and organic food and drink, as well as biodegradable packaging.

East

This establishment prides itself on delivering great cakes and bagels, as well as roasting their own beans. The coffee is amazing.

Us VS Them

Not only do they make a mean cup of coffee but they also offer coffee machine fixing services.

Laboratorio Espresso

This is one of the highest rated coffee shops in Glasgow. A fan favourite among many locals with extensive menu of coffee based options.

Willow Grove

This establishment has two locations in Glasgow and prides itself on delivering great coffee in a non-traditional way. They use multiple local roasters so there is something for everyone.

Singl-end

With two store’s in Glasgow, we can see how this would be a fan favourite. They offer a stunning location with fantastic locally sourced coffee.

The Steamie

This local roaster offers a range of delicious coffees to buy and takeaway. As well as an incredibly cosy location to sit and enjoy specially made drinks.

Where the Monkey Sleeps

Located on Argyle Street this place offers great service, and uses coffee from local roasters Dear Green Coffee, as well as a great music playlist.