A new all-day dining restaurant has opened in Glasgow’s Merchant City in the former premises of Pania on Candleriggs.

Delictoria have opened their doors in Merchant Square with an extensive menu that includes everything from a full breakfast and eggs Stornoway to chorizo in red wine sauce and oysters.

On their website, Delictoria said: “Tucked away in the heart of Merchant Square, Delictoria brings you a relaxed, all-day food and drink experience, from early morning coffee to night bites, wine, and good vibes.

“We serve perfectly cooked breakfasts, satisfying lunches, and small plates made for sharing. Whether you're starting your day with eggs on toast and a smooth flat white, or winding down with a charcuterie board and a glass of wine, there's always something to enjoy.

“Our evening offering is all about laid-back social dining... think charcuterie boards, warm focaccia, oysters, and wine by the glass. A casual, welcoming experience that nods to the spirit of the Italian aperitivo, with our own twist. Fresh ingredients, comforting flavours, and a space to gather, chat, or just take a moment for yourself.

“That’s what Delictoria is all about!“

The cafe and wine bar has a full brunch and breakfast menu, a selection of oysters, hot dishes like lasagne, meatballs or chorizo, then night time plates to go with your wine.