New bakery and cafe planned for near River Clyde

A bakery and cafe could soon open near the River Clyde.

Spectrum Properties (Scotland) Ltd wants to turn a vacant property at 103 French Street in Dalmarnock into a cafe and bakery.

The ground floor would have the bakery and a cafe, with enough space for 32 seats.

There would also be an external seating area with 14 seats.

The unit is on the corner of French Street and Norman Street, and near the River Clyde.

The application states that the bakery, if approved, would most likely be open between 6am and 5pm.

