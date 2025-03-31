New BBQ smokehouse to open in Maryhill in former Ibiza-themed bar

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new restaurant will open on Maryhill Road at the beginning of April

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new ‘authentic’ smokehouse will open in Maryhill this week in the former premises of an Ibiza-themed bar.

The new restaurant Firehouse will take over the Cafe Ibiza premises on Maryhill Road and will be bringing slow-cooked meats, BBQ dishes, cocktails and more and will open this week on Thursday 3 April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to social media, Firehouse said: "We're thrilled to introduce Glasgow's only authentic BBQ smokehouse, where slow-smoked meats meet bold flavours, paired perfectly with our handcrafted cocktails.

Firehouse

"Whether you're craving mouthwatering dino short ribs, flavourful BBQ burnt ends or a succulent burger, we've got something for everyone.

“Planning a special celebration? Our private hire party domes offer a cosy, unique space for birthdays, gatherings, or unforgettable nights out.

“And if you’re a true BBQ lover - don’t miss All You Can Eat and Drink Thursdays - because one plate is never enough!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Come down, grab a seat, and experience BBQ done right. We can’t wait to welcome you!”

We previously reported that Cafe Ibiza hoped to bring a taste of sunshine to Maryhill when they opened up last summer, and planned on reopening with a “huge summer season opening party” in April.

We headed up to the bar back in June last year to find out what the story was all about and spoke to Head Supervisor Megan who showed us around and told us a bit about the place.

Taking about Cafe Ibiza, she said: "The owner Jack used to actually work in Ibiza as he used to be one of the people handing out invites to clubs and stuff. He really enjoyed living over there and liked the idea that you can sit and have your dinner, have a DJ on, day drink and for it to be all chilled out. Obviously there's the crazy party side of it, but he quite liked that kind of side of it too and he wanted to bring that to Glasgow so you wouldn't have to go on a plane anywhere, but you could still go somewhere and feel like you were just on holiday for a couple of hours."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what makes Cafe Ibiza different, we were told: "Definitely the cocktails. We've got a lot of really, really good cocktails, very summery, very holiday, kind of chill. We also do a live DJ on a Saturday, but we try and not have it as a live DJ where it's like if you're sitting across from someone, you're not having to scream and shout. We try and keep it at that level so you can come in, enjoy your food, have that DJ on."