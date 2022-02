A new cafe has opened on the edge of Glasgow’s Queen’s Park.

Hugs & Mugs, Shawland’s newest cafe, opened its doors to customers for the first time, this morning.

The new Hugs & Mugs cafe.

The unit at 1001 Pollokshaws Road has been transformed from a former toilet block into a cafe, with work being carried out for the last few months.

It opened at 8am on Monday morning, welcoming its first customers and promising the “most delicious coffee in the area”.