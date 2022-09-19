New Celtic bar opens in Glasgow

A new Celtic bar has opened in Glasgow city centre.

Gallagher’s Bar opened its doors on Friday afternoon, welcoming the first of its new customers.

The new bar has opened up in the former Kelly’s Bar on Howard Street and will be open until November 6, when major refurbishment work will be carried out.

The owners posted: “We have big plans for this venue and cannot wait for you to see them all once we have refurbished.”

The bar is in the process of getting Sky TV so it can show the football - but had plenty of live music to keep punters entertained.