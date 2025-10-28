Zibibbo restaurant and bar closes a year after opening with space at Princes Square to become second location from Glasgow champagne bar concept.

Cuvée Glasgow arrives in the city centre with their second Glasgow champagne bar opening at Princes Square. Following on from the success of their West End venture, which opened above The Drake Bar, Cuvée will open its doors for walk-ins from 12pm on Friday 31st October, with bookings available from Saturday 1st November.

Guests can expect the same “refined yet relaxed luxury” that Cuvée established on Lynedoch Street, serving a wide selection of champagnes, cremant, wines and a cocktail list complemented by a small plates and sharing cheese and meats menu.

Head Chef at Cuvée, Craig MacLennan says: “I’ve loved writing a home-made small plates menu featuring fresh pasta, breads and seasonal dishes that pair beautifully with champagne and the premium wines we have on the menu. From our duck and pecan ragu pappardelle to Champagne and miso butter focaccia, everything is made to share and enjoy with a glass of something special.”

Elsewhere on the menu, look for fried chicken tenders with crème fraîche and caviar, vongole tortellini with pickled clams, and hangar steak with pink peppercorn and champagne cream - all designed to complement Cuvée’s standout champagne selection, which includes classics such as Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut, Ruinart Blanc de Blancs, and Dom Pérignon Vintage 2013.

Cuvee

Opening on the ground floor of Princes Square, the new bar takes over from Zibbibo restaurant which opened in November last year and is now closed. Nick Rietz, former head chef at the Michelin Guide-listed Bilson Eleven, was appointed to lead the kitchen in April by husband-and-wife team Andy and Emma MacSween. It was part of the same local independent hospitality group as Ralph & Finns, Vroni’s Wine Bar, and Malo. Zibibbo served produce-led Scottish-Mediterranean cuisine.

Opening details

Walk-ins welcome: from 12pm, Friday 31st October 2025

Bookings open: from 12pm, Saturday 1st November 2025

Christmas décor launch: weekend of 15th November 2025

Website: cuveeglasgow.com

Courtney Flynn, Head of Sales, PR & Communications at The Superlative Collection, adds: “Opening in May 2025, Cuvée quickly became a favourite venue - Champagne and fried chicken are two of my favourites, and we do them very well! It’s a testament to the incredible opening team in the West End and the buzz around our brand that we’re opening a second venue so soon. It’s been a joy to work on, and we’re so excited to welcome everyone in the lead-up to Christmas, surrounded by the stunning Princes Square tree in the courtyard.”

The new Cuvée Princes Square bar will feature an open layout and elegant bar space for both walk-ins and reservations. With the Princes Square Christmas decorations going up the weekend of 15th November, it’s set to be one of Glasgow’s most glamorous festive destinations.

The venue offers seating for up to 40 guests in the courtyard, 30 on the terrace, and 100 inside. Throughout December, Cuvée will host Festive Markets every Sunday from 12-4pm, offering guests the chance to pick up last-minute stocking fillers and support independent local businesses while enjoying a glass of champagne under the sparkling courtyard lights and tree.

The new bar will be a sister venue to The Delphine, an all-day bistro, caffè and bar that opened this August, in Princes Square. It is part of The Superlative Collection hospitality group alongside The Noble, Glaschu, Maison by Glaschu, Gōst, The Duke’s Umbrella, The Clubhouse and Blue Dog.

Princes Square, 48 Buchanan St, Glasgow G1 3JN