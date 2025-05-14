In Pictures: New outdoor food hall and weekend farmers market at Kelvinbridge

A new outdoor food hall has opened near Kelvinbridge Subway Station, just off Great Western Road. Resident traders Lupo Pizza, The Garden Shed and Uplands Roast will be there daily, joined on a Saturday by farmers market stalls and a selection of local food producers. The first market featured Wilson’s Catch of the Day, Peelham Farm, Locavore, Big Bear Bakery, Natural Little Bee, Three Sisters Bake, Wee Knob of Butter and Mobile Print Studio screenprinting tote bags. There was also face painting from Blue Moon Body Art.

Organisers said: “Our launch last weekend was such a lovely day, thanks to our fantastic traders and everyone who came down to support us and shop locally - and this beltin’ weather ). We’re really excited for more markets to come, to keep growing and hosting the best of Scotland’s producers and makers!

The food hall is open seven days a week with pizza, coffee and healthy fast food: “Pop down and soak up the sun in the West Ends’s glen whilst getting a snack or iced coffee. The Farmers Market is back every Saturday 10-3pm. We are always open to hearing from new traders as we grow.” This week’s market will feature Story Wagon on the picnic ground with storytelling and story writing activities.

