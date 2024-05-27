New gastropub opens in Strathbungo with brunch and Sunday roast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new gastropub has opened its doors in the heart of Strathbungo.

It’s the latest addition to the food scene in the area and will focus on small plates, classic pub dishes, brunch and Sunday roast. The Torrisdale Tavern has space for 60 people and six large screens as well as a large projector to show all major sports.

Gavin Clark General Manager said “We are absolutely delighted to be bringing The Torrisdale Tavern to the Strathbungo area, serving up hearty food, tasty wine and a great selection of beer and cocktails.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We have worked hard to get the feel just right, right down to the colour of the booths, the food we serve and the beautiful wine glasses to stamp our mark as the newest gastropub in the area. Whether guests are in for a local homely meal, a catch up over a wee drink or looking to try some of our unique beers, we will be everyone’s “second living room” with warm and friendly service and lots of character.

On the Menu: The Torrisdale Tavern

Triple cheese macaroni (£12.95) with herb brioche crumb, served with chips and garlic bread.

Glasgow style steak and ale Pie (£14.95), with beef and pork sausage, rosemary and onion gravy, puff pastry, mash and vegetables.

Korean fried chicken burger (£13.95), with buttermilk chicken, homemade Korean BBQ sauce, kewpie mayo, Asian slaw, served on a toasted brioche bun with fries and onion rings.

Butternut squash Wellington (£14.95), roasted butternut squash wrapped in lentil and savoy cabbage and baked in puff pastry, served with seasonal vegetables, chunky chips and a red onion gravy.

Deborah Neilson Head Chef said “I am a local myself and have seen Strathbungo on the rise for many years now. Having worked in all different kitchens over the past decade I have been given the opportunity to open my very first kitchen to deliver. Over and above our every day menu we will also be serving brunch from 10am every Saturday and Sunday, a yummy Sunday Roast and a vegan friendly menu”.