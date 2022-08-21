New George Square cocktail bar expected to open later this year

Popular cocktail bar chain The Alchemist has been granted permission to sell alcohol at a new George Square venue which is expected to open in December.

Promising ‘the most creative cocktails and delicious all-day dining with a twist’, The Alchemist has venues across the UK and opened a first Scottish bar in Edinburgh last year.

It announced £1.5m plans to move into Glasgow in January and has now received a provisional premises licence from the city’s Licensing Board.

The Alchemist will open later this year.

The firm will open in unit two of George House, the George Square building which is also home to Costa.

Michael McDougall, representing The Alchemist, told the Licensing Board: “This application is for Glasgow’s first Alchemist, it’s only the second one in Scotland.

“Alchemist is one of the UK’s premier bar/restaurants, with around 20 venues across the UK. The first Scottish venue opened last year and the Edinburgh branch has been a success.

“It’s a high-end bar and restaurant specialising in innovative and exciting cocktails. I think it’s fair to say these premises will be very much a destination.”

Bosses at The Alchemist describe the company as “masters in the dark arts of molecular mixology and demons in the kitchen”. They promise mixologists who will “create every cocktail with an obsessive eye for detail, presented in vessels orchestrated to add a devilish dash of theatre”.

When the Glasgow venue was announced, Jenny McPhee, brand director, said: “When we opened our Edinburgh venue, we knew we would feel right at home in Scotland.

“It was inevitable that we set our sights on a second venue north of the border. Glasgow is a cultural and creative hub and we’re excited to bring our immersive drinking and dining experience to the heart of the city.”

Mr McDougall said bosses are hoping to open the doors at the start of December. He added: “The applicants have considerable experience in operating venues in city centres. They have built up good relationships with the police and licensing authorities elsewhere.”