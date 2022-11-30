The new basement wine and negroni bar will open at 12 Bothwell Street next week.

A new city-centre basement bar is getting ready to open its doors early December to welcome revellers to enjoy a ‘new style of bar.’

Situated on Bothwell Street, Malo – a sister venue to Ralph & Finns and Vroni’s Wine Bar - the new basement bar will welcome guests with a range of all things wine & negroni, as well as serving up cheese platters and charcuterie boards, along with other bar nibbles.

They have over 100 different wines behind the bar. Whether your wine tipple is natural, sustainable or an old classic - it’s likely that the wine bar will have it stocked. Guests will be able to enjoy select wine on draught as well as wine to take-away.

Malo will also boast an extensive cocktail list with their specialty being the Negroni and Negroni Spagliatto - as well as a wide-range of spirits. The former basement gym is currently undergoing an extensive glitzy makeover - with a 10-metre bar, 120 seats, and even a private tasting room for up to 20 people.

The décor is heavily inspired by art-deco influences - with a stunning stone-topped bar, walls of wine racks, and corners booths to relax in.

Hospitality husband and wife team, Andy & Emma MacSween (Ralph & Finns, Vroni’s and southside hotspot Ollie’s) are at the helm, with a combined three decades of experience in the industry.

Sommelier Andy states: “We have worked closely with a variety of suppliers to create a classic and diverse list. We have your firm favourites but also have low intervention, natural and unusual grape varieties.

“I am excited to show our customers their favourite grapes but maybe from countries they haven’t tried before. Wine & Negroni’s are two of my favourite things - what better to dedicate a 120 seater bar than to them!”