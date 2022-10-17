New Glasgow restaurant at city centre landmark teases opening

A new restaurant is set to open in Glasgow city centre.

Work has been ongoing to transform the former Zizzi restaurant in Royal Exchange Square into a new Italian restaurant.

Social media pages for Banca di Roma have been releasing teasers since the start of 2022, with a new one being released over the weekend.

Zizzi used to operate a restaurant in the Royal Exchange Square building.

The caption for its latest Instagram post simply says ‘coming soon’.

Fencing erected around the building also states that the restaurant is hiring, with people being asked to send in their CVs for kitchen, front of house, and cleaning roles.