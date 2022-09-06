New Glasgow restaurant to offer Kim Kardashian burger

A new ‘sliders and shakes’ restaurant is coming to Glasgow.

Slide It Inn has been releasing teasers on social media ahead of its planned opening in Glasgow.

The restaurant has been offering sneak peaks inside the pink venue, as well as glimpses of the food and drinks it will be offering.

Sliders (small burgers), fries and a huge range of shakes will be on the menu.

Slide It Inn is coming to Glasgow.

While it has yet to announce where the venue is, and when it will open, it has provided some details on the menu.

They include a double wagyu juicy patty and fresh hot aero mint choc chip cookie dough.

Another burger has been named after Kim Kardashian - pink buns covered in house special mayo with a succulent wagyu patty.