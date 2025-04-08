New healthy dessert and smoothie shop set to open in Glasgow City Centre this month
A new food spot will be opening in Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre this month.
The Acai Parlour have announced plans to reopen in the city centre
Making the announcement on Facebook, Acai Parlour said: "Dear Sir/Madam.
"You are cordially invited to the grand reopening of The Acai Parlour in the St Enoch Centre, Glasgow.
"We cannot wait to open our doors to you all again! What can you expect from us? Delicious acai bowls and smoothies, new toppings, friendly faces serving you with a smile, and a taste of paradise in every bite."
The Açaí Parlour was born from a simple idea: Scotland deserves better açaí. It all started when they noticed a gap in the market — most places either didn’t serve real açaí or settled for watered-down, sugary blends that didn’t do the fruit justice.
That was all to change when they set about bringing authentic, high-quality Brazilian açaí to Scotland, served the way it should be — smooth, rich, and packed with nutrients.
