New healthy dessert and smoothie shop set to open in Glasgow City Centre this month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new healthy dessert and smoothie shop have announced plans to open in the St Enoch Centre this month

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new food spot will be opening in Glasgow’s St Enoch Centre this month.

The Acai Parlour have announced plans to reopen in the city centre

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Making the announcement on Facebook, Acai Parlour said: "Dear Sir/Madam.

The Açaí Parlour

"You are cordially invited to the grand reopening of The Acai Parlour in the St Enoch Centre, Glasgow.

"We cannot wait to open our doors to you all again! What can you expect from us? Delicious acai bowls and smoothies, new toppings, friendly faces serving you with a smile, and a taste of paradise in every bite."

The Açaí Parlour was born from a simple idea: Scotland deserves better açaí. It all started when they noticed a gap in the market — most places either didn’t serve real açaí or settled for watered-down, sugary blends that didn’t do the fruit justice.

That was all to change when they set about bringing authentic, high-quality Brazilian açaí to Scotland, served the way it should be — smooth, rich, and packed with nutrients.