New hospitality concept The Social Hub to open first UK hotel in Glasgow

The Social Hub Glasgow will be the eighteenth property to open in Europe for the Amsterdam-based company founded by entrepreneur Charlie MacGregor, who grew up in Edinburgh. The hospitality company currently properties in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Spain catering to a diverse community of travellers, students, business people and locals. Their "hybrid hospitality concept" combines a hotel, extended stay and student rooms with spaces to work and meet, such as large co-working facilities, meeting and event spaces, a large kitchen, restaurants, bars, and gyms alongside a schedule of events, workshops and social moments available to community members.

An investment of over £90 million will bring 80 jobs to the Merchant City at the 494 room newly built 20,000 square-metre building. The Social Hub Glasgow will feature one of the city’s largest rooftop bars as well as a stylish, laid-back restaurant and bar serving a range of international and locally-inspired food and drink options throughout the day. A shop will also offer grab-and-go food options as well as essentials and local products.

The average nightly room rate for a hotel stay will be £105. There will also be extended stay studios featuring in-room kitchenettes. Within The Social Hub, students can book a variety of rooms with access community events, kitchen, onsite laundry, study spaces, gym membership, monthly linen and room cleaning services, high-speed WiFi and free bike rentals with discounts for the bar, restaurant and shop.

CEO & Founder of The Social Hub, Charlie MacGregor, said: “I am so proud to be launching The Social Hub in the country I grew up in and where I began my professional career, getting hands-on experience and inspiring a business model that evolved into what is now The Social Hub. As pioneers in the hybrid hospitality industry, I am excited to be back home and to see the impact our Glasgow Hub will bring to the community through our spaces and experiences, ones that blur the boundaries of traditional hospitality offerings through our relentless ambition to create a better society, together with all those who walk through our doors.”

Their co-working space will have space for up to 222 workers daily. The Social Hub Glasgow will offer flexible memberships for dedicated desks or space in 20 private offices with flexible meeting rooms. Membership includes use of the gym and access to networking events and workshops. Eight flexible meeting and event spaces totalling 1,500 square-metres are also available to hire.

The Social Hub Glasgow, Candleriggs Square, Glasgow, G1 1TQ;