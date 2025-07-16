A popular West End bar will be transformed if proposals are approved by Glasgow City Council.

Proposals will see the popular bar rebranded as The Hyndland by operators Mitchells & Butlers. The West End drinks spot will be completely transformed if plans are approved by authorities.

It is expected that a decision will be made by 1 August 2025.

We visited The Rock back in November last year to sample one of their pints. Writing about the experience, my colleague Declan McConville wrote: “I must make a confession before speaking about The Rock bar in Hyndland which has been at the heart of the area for almost 60 years.

“Although I am regularly out and about in Glasgow’s West End and went to school a few minutes up the road at Hillhead High School, I had never had a pint in the pub until yesterday.

“I’ve probably walked past the pub on Hyndland Road hundreds of times but I’ve never ventured in for some reason. I’ve had pints of Guinness across the road in Cottier’s and also had many memorable nights along the road in Tennent’s which is less than a ten minute walk away.

“I know a little bit about the history of the pub as it was the first public house built in Hyndland in 1966. Life hasn’t always been easy for the old Glasgow pub as many local residents were opposed to there being a licensed premises in the area in the sixties.

The proposed images show a revamped signage and beer garden | ARC Design Associates

“The pub has always intrigued me in many ways as it is the only one in Hyndland. The building stands alone on one of the city’s most expensive streets and has a generously sized beer garden which can be enjoyed on the the two days of the year when the sunshine hits Glasgow.

“We headed in around 3pm on Halloween. The pub like most around Glasgow was decked out with decorations and we were given a friendly welcome from the staff behind the bar. Two Tennent’s lager were swiftly ordered up for myself and my colleague Liam - they were reasonably priced at £4.25. Although we went into the pub on a quiet afternoon when people aren’t typically out having a drink, we were still able to get a right good feel for the place. The Rock genuinely has a great selection of drinks on tap which includes the typical Glasgow staple of Tennent’s, Innis and Gunn, Peroni and Guinness as well as much more.

“It also looks well rigged out for watching live sport as the bar remains a popular West End haunt to watch football and rugby. Plenty of good sized televisions are dotted around the place which means you won’t miss any action.

“Overall, my first visit to The Rock was an enjoyable experience and I’ll definitely be back in again. I’d say to anyone who is heading up the West End and looking for a welcoming big space to have drinks, look beyond the obvious spots, get yourself off Byres Road and have a pint at The Rock.”