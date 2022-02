Plans have been submitted to turn a former Glasgow city centre burger outlet into an Indian restaurant.

The proposals are for new signage outside 78 St Vincent Street - the former Handmade Burger Co restaurant which closed its doors in 2020.

Plans for Mowgli in Glasgow.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New signage would be for Indian street food restaurant Mowgli, which is set to open its doors later this year.

Mowgli was founded by British chef Nisha Katona, who has written four cookbooks, the most recent of which is 30 Minute Mowgli.