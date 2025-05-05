Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The restaurant will open their doors inside the departure lounge at Glasgow Airport this summer.

A new Italian restaurant is set to open inside Glasgow Airport this summer.

Primo Volo will open in the departure lounge at the airport in the coming months serving Italian sandwiches, pasta and cocktails.

Taking to social media, Glasgow Airport said: "A taste of Italy, no matter your destination.

"We're excited to announce a new addition to our departure lounge: Primo Volo.

"This new pasta and spritz bar, arriving this summer, will offer beautiful focaccia sandwiches, authentic pasta dishes and delicious Italian cocktails.

"Ready for an Aperol?"

This will add to the already existing options of food and drink at the airport which includes Bird & Signet, Caledonia Bar & Restaurant, Pret A Manger, Tortilla, The Spinning Jenny, Beardmore Bar & Restaurant, Tennent’s Pier Bar, Starbucks, Frankie & Benny’s, Burger King, Greggs, Stack & Still, Cafe Bar and Krispy Kreme.

This follows news that Glasgow and Aberdeen airports are set for expansion as part of a £350 million investment by owners AviAlliance.

The airport management company has announced its single largest capital investment in AGS Airports since its formation in 2014. AviAlliance has also named former Forth Ports CEO Charles Hammond OBE as the new chair of AGS, which includes Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton Airports.

AviAlliance, one of the world's leading private airport investors and operators, acquired the airports from Ferrovial and Macquarie in January for an enterprise value of £1.53 billion. AviAlliance is a wholly-owned subsidiary of PSP Investments, one of Canada’s largest pension investors, which is a long-standing investor in UK infrastructure with majority stakes in the port operator Forth Ports, one of the UK’s largest port groups and Angel Trains, the largest rolling stock company in the UK.

The five-year plan for growth includes the comprehensive transformation of Glasgow Airport’s main terminal building, which the owners say will deliver best in class operational and retail facilities for passengers. The programme will also direct investment into airfield infrastructure and energy efficiency initiatives for Glasgow, which handled around eight million passengers in 2024.