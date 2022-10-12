Döner Shack is bringing in a first to Glasgow and Scotland when it opens at Springburn Shopping Centre - and the variety of food on offer will be making you hungry.

Get your tastebuds rocking with delicious food on the offering at Springburn Shopping Centre.

Silverburn Shopping Centre is the home of a new kebab shop - a first for Glasgow and Scotland.

The Berlin street-food brand, Döner Shack, officially opened its fourth franchise restaurant in Silverburn this month.

The launch of the modern and contemporary 3,122 sq ft site, is the brand’s latest restaurant and follows the success of sister locations in Leeds, Manchester, and, more recently, Leicester. The 65-seater restaurant will serve high-quality products in a fast-casual setting, giving customers a taste of the flavourful and convenient food concept.

Open for all-day dining, takeaway, delivery and click and collect, diners can enjoy authentic Berlin kebabs using freshly baked traditional Turkish Pida, with a choice of salads and homemade signature sauces.

There is a wide variety available on the menu including a variety of German street-food favourites such as kebabs, currywurst, schnitzel, fries, milkshakes, Fritz Kola, and Germany’s favourite beer, Bitburger Pilsner- all priced between £6 and £9.

David Pierotti, Silverburn’s general manager, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Döner Shack into the Silverburn family.

Advertisement

“Döner Shack provides a unique offering that further strengthens the diverse range of leisure and retail experiences we provide to our customers, and we can’t wait for the doors to officially open.”

Originally from Glasgow and Ayrshire, the co-founders of Döner Shack, Sanghera Sanjeev and Laura Bruce, also own Döner Haus in Glasgow city centre.