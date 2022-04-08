New milkshake bar opens at Glasgow shopping centre

A new milkshake bar has opened at a Glasgow shopping centre.

With more than 200 different flavours of chocolate bars, biscuits and sweets that can be blended with ice cream and milk into the perfect drink mix, you can enjoy a different flavour of milkshake every day.

Shakeaholic has just opened in the lower mall, near the food court.

Michelle McDonald from Shakeaholic said: “You’ll love watching us unwrap your favourite chocolate bar, add it to our uniquely developed ice cream and a splash of milk before being transformed into the most amazing drink you’ve ever experienced in one of our amazing blenders.

“As well as an amazing range of flavours we’ve also got more than 30 toppings as the finishing touch to the perfect milkshake.

Shakeaholic has opened at the Braehead Centre.

“There’s no doubt that once you’ve tried one of our shakes you’ll become a Shakeaholic and you’ll be back to create your own weird and wonderful concoctions.”

Braehead centre director, Peter Beagley said: “Shakeaholic is yet another great addition to the wide variety of food and drinks outlets at the Braehead Centre for visitors to enjoy.

“It’s yet another reason to visit us to enjoy our shopping experience with some great food and drink places to visit added in for good measure.

“There was a great reaction from shoppers visiting Shakeaholic when they realised it was open and the milkshake bar was very busy all day.