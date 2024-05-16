Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Choose from pizza, shawarma or Scottish seafood as BAaD brings food hall menus to the music venue in the East End.

Barras Art and Design has a busy summer ahead of it as a venue for music, a Euro 2024 fan hub and local performance space. The new owners at the venue have progressively rolled out menus as part of their plan to create a food hall at the heart of The Barras.

There’s a beer garden outside where you can order drinks and food in the sun, a terrace alongside the markets and table seating in the main hall and mezzanine.

The menus have been designed by chef John Molloy, already responsible for the kitchens at Glasgow venues including Gost and The Duke’s Umbrella. Alongside BAaD Boy Burgers and pizza by Nonna Said there’s a new Shawarma Boy menu at the venue, marked by a mural by street artist Conzo Throb.

John told me: “Almost every culture across the world has some sort of tradition of wrapping grilled meat in bread, we thought the Barras needed one too, and thus, Shawarma Boy was born. Is it just me that finds rotating meat on a spit mesmerising? Maybe, but I doubt it, do you know anyone that doesn't like shawarma?

“We marinate chicken thighs and lamb flank for 24 hours in a yoghurt and spice mix, and wrap it with garlic, tahini and chilli sauce - we have a scotch bonnet hot sauce for the brave - fresh salad and finally meat shaved off our spit after being expertly grilled.

“I think we've created something great, and having Conzo do all our artwork for us, it takes it to another level. I can wait for everyone to start coming and seeing what we are all about.”

Conzo said: "I am so happy to see Shawarma Boy become a real boy. Created originally by myself, Conzo Throb, and signwriter Ciaran Glöbel as an ode to our love for shawarma and falafel takeaway culture, it's now part of the backdrop at the Barras market, it's genuinely one my favourite mascot designs, so it does make me proud to see it fully functioning as a takeaway and restaurant in Glasgow.”