New Opening: Greggs opens new and improved shop in Cardonald creating four new jobs

Previously located at 2123 Paisley Road West, the shop has relocated to a larger unit at 2195 Paisley Road West and has now opened its doors.

The shop will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, such as the on-the-go-retailer’s popular sausage roll, steak bake and delicious vegan alternatives, in addition to a range of over ice drinks including cloudy lemonade and iced mocha, which are only available in limited shops across the UK.

Customers can also take advantage of Greggs’ deals throughout the day, including its famed breakfast combinations, offering a breakfast roll or baguette alongside a Fairtrade orange juice or hot drink - served until 11am every day.

Ahead of the warmer weather, Greggs have also launched two brand-new pasta pots - the piri piri chicken pasta and pesto & mozzarella asta and a handful of returning menu items with new and improved recipes: sweet potato bhaji & rice, smoky cajun rice with bbq chicken & sweetcorn fritters, feta & tomato pasta and chicken & bacon pasta. All of which are part of Greggs’ Balanced Choice range, meaning they’re 400 calories or less – a great choice to satisfy lunchtime cravings!

Those looking for a bite to eat in the evening can enjoy hot food such as southern fried chicken goujons, potato wedges and a variety of pizza slices including margherita, pepperoni, spicy mexican chicken, spicy veg and pepperoni hot shot. After 4pm, customers can pick up any pizza slice with any drink from just £2.85 instead of the usual £3.50 – now that’s more tasty for your money!

Customers looking to skip the queues and grab a quick bite on the go can order through Click + Collect via the Greggs app. The Greggs app is free to download and gives access to a variety of tasty rewards. For every 9 purchases in different categories – from hot drinks, to sandwiches, to bakes to sweet treats – app users can get one completely free. New users of the Greggs app also receive a free hot drink of their choice upon registration, as well as a free sweet treat to celebrate their birthday each year.

The Glasgow shop opens with a modern new look and comfortable indoor and outdoor seating. The opening hours are:

Monday – Friday: 6am- 7pm

Saturday: 6am – 6pm

Sunday: 7am – 4pm

Shop Manager Jonny Daly said: “We can’t wait to welcome both Greggs fans and new customers to our brand-new shop. We’ve got an amazing range of iconic savouries, Fairtrade hot drinks, hot food and healthier choices available for takeaway, sit-in or Click + Collect.”