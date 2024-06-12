New Openings in Glasgow: 8 new restaurants and bars in Glasgow you need to try

We want to try out all the new openings around Glasgow as and when they happen - and we're more than happy to share that resolution with you.

In recent weeks, plenty of new restaurants and bars have opened up across the city - spanning a range of international cuisines and distinctive interior.

Today we wanted to introduce you to some of Glasgow’s newest bars and restaurants which you could head to at the weekend.

Here are eight new openings in Glasgow.

1 . Torrisdale Tavern The Torrisdale Tavern is the latest addition to Strathbungo's food and drink scene and will focus on small plates, classic pub dishes, brunch and Sunday roast. Torrisdale St, Glasgow G41 2AB. | Torrisdale Tavern

2 . Kinara Kinara opened on Merchant City’s King Street at the site of the old Cafe Cossachok in late May. Kinara, which means "river banks" and "cutting edge," in Hindi, has a menu that includes a seafood platter of monkfish, salmon and prawns or succulent lamb with spices. 10 King St, Glasgow G1 5QP. | Kinara

3 . KoKo House KoKo House brought wee, light, fluffy soufflé pancakes and bubble teas to the West End when they opened in 2020. Now Shawlands has a taste of the Japanese food trend as KoKo opened on Pollokshaws Road at the beginning of June. Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2HG. | Supplied

4 . The Islay Inn The Islay Inn has had a makeover and under new management. They also have an exciting new food menu which features pub classics with a twist. 1256-1260, Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8TJ. | Supplied