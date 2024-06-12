New Openings in Glasgow: 8 new restaurants and bars in Glasgow you need to try

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville
Published 12th Jun 2024, 16:10 BST

Here are just some of the new food and drink places which have recently opened in Glasgow

We want to try out all the new openings around Glasgow as and when they happen - and we're more than happy to share that resolution with you.

In recent weeks, plenty of new restaurants and bars have opened up across the city - spanning a range of international cuisines and distinctive interior.

Today we wanted to introduce you to some of Glasgow’s newest bars and restaurants which you could head to at the weekend.

Here are eight new openings in Glasgow.

The Torrisdale Tavern is the latest addition to Strathbungo's food and drink scene and will focus on small plates, classic pub dishes, brunch and Sunday roast. Torrisdale St, Glasgow G41 2AB.

1. Torrisdale Tavern

The Torrisdale Tavern is the latest addition to Strathbungo's food and drink scene and will focus on small plates, classic pub dishes, brunch and Sunday roast. Torrisdale St, Glasgow G41 2AB. | Torrisdale Tavern

Kinara opened on Merchant City’s King Street at the site of the old Cafe Cossachok in late May. Kinara, which means "river banks" and "cutting edge," in Hindi, has a menu that includes a seafood platter of monkfish, salmon and prawns or succulent lamb with spices. 10 King St, Glasgow G1 5QP.

2. Kinara

Kinara opened on Merchant City’s King Street at the site of the old Cafe Cossachok in late May. Kinara, which means "river banks" and "cutting edge," in Hindi, has a menu that includes a seafood platter of monkfish, salmon and prawns or succulent lamb with spices. 10 King St, Glasgow G1 5QP. | Kinara

KoKo House brought wee, light, fluffy soufflé pancakes and bubble teas to the West End when they opened in 2020. Now Shawlands has a taste of the Japanese food trend as KoKo opened on Pollokshaws Road at the beginning of June. Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2HG.

3. KoKo House

KoKo House brought wee, light, fluffy soufflé pancakes and bubble teas to the West End when they opened in 2020. Now Shawlands has a taste of the Japanese food trend as KoKo opened on Pollokshaws Road at the beginning of June. Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2HG. | Supplied

The Islay Inn has had a makeover and under new management. They also have an exciting new food menu which features pub classics with a twist. 1256-1260, Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8TJ.

4. The Islay Inn

The Islay Inn has had a makeover and under new management. They also have an exciting new food menu which features pub classics with a twist. 1256-1260, Argyle St, Glasgow G3 8TJ. | Supplied

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:RestaurantsGlasgowBars

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.