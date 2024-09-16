Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glasgow’s burgeoning pizza scene is about to get a taste of the Big Apple, as brand new NYC-style pizza joint Sear’s Pizza, opens on Chancellor Street, bringing authentic New York-style pizza to the heart of the West End.

Inspired by the institutional slice-spots of NYC, Sear’s Pizza offers up classic hand-tossed, thin-crust slices, large enough to understand the ‘to fold or not to fold?’ assignment - an age-old debate on how to properly eat a New York slice.

Sear’s offers 9 delicious pizza options, with each slice just £5 or under, (alongside regular specials). Each of our pies are made with the finest key ingredients...low-moisture mozzarella, San Marzano tomatoes and a mix of Italian & organic, sustainable Wildfarmed Regenerative dough, fermented and baked to perfection. This creates a well-balanced but simple crispy-crust slice, with the perfect amount of chew.

One of the restaurants founders, Daryl Leach said: “We know good pizza, we bake great pizza, and we can’t wait to serve it to the amazing people of Glasgow!”

The interior was curated by Ramen Dayo founder Paul Beveridge and is reminiscent of an 80s/90s New York Deli with exposed brick, wood panelled walls, an 80’s style menu board, self-serve soda fountain, NYC imagery, neon signs, counter service and a case filled with pizza pies. It has a nostalgic yet modern feel, plus it’s also south facing so a proper sun trap...when the sun comes out!

Speaking about the interior, he said: “Shop interiors have always been an obsession of mine” says Paul, whose mother was an interior designer in Glasgow. “I was lucky to visit NY as a kid in the 80s & 90s, and I remember being blown away by the hand painted signage and aesthetic of the bodegas and pizza shops. This was when NYC art and club culture was at its peak with Madonna, Keith Haring, Rocksteady Crew, Paris is Burning, The Ramones etc, so I’ve tried to incorporate that imagery into our shop interior.”

Daryl Leach is no stranger to good pizza. He started making pizza and bread from a young age. After realising his passion for pizza, he became a pizza chef in local Glasgow restaurants. However, he understood that to become a master of his craft, he had to hone his skills by going to the source and headed to Naples, Italy, where he would spend his weeks making over 1000 pizzas a day. He then travelled to Rome, where he specialised in learning to bake Roman sheet pizza.

Also a lover of Italian-American pizza, particularly the NYC-slice, he moved to New York in 2016 and secured a night job as a pizzaiolo at Ray’s Pizza and Bagels on St. Mark’s Place, East Village. It was there he learned how to make the classic New York pie.

Speaking about his experience in New York, Daryl said: “Ray’s was open almost 24/7 and, as such, it was a focal point of the area. Its affordability in an otherwise fairly expensive neighbourhood allowed all walks of life to mingle together whilst sharing pizza. The experience inspired me to bring the same vibe to Glasgow”

And so, Sear’s Pizza was born!

Whether you’re in the mood for a quick slice or a full 18-inch pie, Sear’s menu caters to all cravings and schedules. And with the addition of draught beer coming soon, it will be perfect for a late-night bite, a lunch break or a casual dinner. Sear’s Pizza promises a slice of New York right here in Glasgow.

Sear’s Pizza, 8 Chancellor Street, G11 5RQ.