First Look: New owners of West End patisserie Valaria introduce evening menu

The Byres Road venue opened by Nico Simeone in 2023 has served delicate patisseries to show-stopping cakes and buttery pastries. Now under new ownership, with Glasgow couple Sabrina Simeone and Scott Crossland taking over earlier this year, Valaria will offer extended opening hours, all day brunch and a new evening menu, starting this week.

The new evening menu available daily from 5pm - 10pm has a selection of dishes including chargrilled chicken and chorizo flatbread or bun; burrata, smoked tomato fondue; serrano ham; n’djua arancini; bocconcini mozzarella; lamb kofta flatbread or bun, crispy duck salad and barbequed courgette. Evening desserts include an array of cakes, homemade ice creams, sorbets and signature crumbles. Evening plates are available from £6.50. The full evening menu can be found here

During the day a large selection of sweet treats including choux pastries, croissants and croissant cubes, NY rolls and homemade cakes are at the heart of their sit-in and takeaway menu for breakfast and brunch as well as an assortment of unique filled Focaccias, French Toast, Eggs Benedict, Soups and Savory Croissants.

Valaria co-owner Sabrina Simeone said; “We are thrilled to introduce our new evening menu and extend our opening hours at Valaria which reflects our passion for innovative cuisine while staying true to our commitment to quality and seasonality. Our goal is to create a relaxed evening cafe experience where guests can unwind, savor outstanding food, and enjoy the welcoming atmosphere that makes Valaria so special in Glasgow's West End".

Valaria, 333 Byres Road, Glasgow, G12 8UQ.

1 . Barbecue courgette Valaria

2 . Beetroot Valaria

3 . Burrata tomato Valaria