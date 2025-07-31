New pizza shop to open on Gallowgate next week

Independent pizza chain to open new location on Gallowgate in August.

Boss Pizza, the independent pizza chain, is giving people the chance to take advantage of a special offer as it gets set to open a new store in Gallowgate. To mark the grand launch of their latest store, Boss Pizza is offering the chance to get one one of its 12 inch margherita or flamin’ chicken pizzas for £2 from noon to 3pm on the day of the grand launch which will be Saturday the 9th August.

This offer is exclusively for opening day at the store which can be found at 263-268 Gallowgate. This new store will help to create 15 new jobs in the local community. This offer is only valid for one pizza per person.

Introducing the new arrival, the chain say: “Boss Pizza was established with a vision of producing bigger, better quality pizzas while meeting the growing consumer demand. The brand has since begun to expand with stores opening nationwide.

“They spotted a gap in the market for an outlet that produces fresh dough pizzas and their offerings are distinguished by being 40% bigger and 50% more affordable than those of the top pizza brands. Boss Pizza has built a reputation for using quality ingredients, creating innovative flavours and delivering exceptional customer service.”

Ajmal Mushtaq, CEO of Boss Pizza said: “We’re very excited to celebrate the opening of our latest store. We hope to see a strong turnout of local pizza lovers ready to take advantage of this mouth-watering offer. We’re incredibly excited to open in Glasgow – a city that is home for us. Scotland is where the Boss Pizza journey began, so bringing the brand to Glasgow has always been a goal close to our hearts. This launch isn’t just another opening; it’s a homecoming and a major milestone in our growth. We can’t wait to serve the people of Glasgow with the quality & flavour that Boss Pizza is known for.”