New pop-up cocktail bar with 1920s speakeasy theme to open in Glasgow

A new cocktail bar is opening in Glasgow.

The team behind the newly refurbished Merchant City staple, Blackfriars and popular gastro pub The Duke’s Umbrella, are set to open their latest pop-up bar space, The Lounge.

Located in the downstairs bar space in Blue Dog on West George Street, the new pop-up bar features an experimental cocktail menu with a twist.

Inside The Lounge.

The 40-cover seated downstairs bar area has been transformed into a 1920s speakeasy with luxurious red velvet draperies and is lit with period gold and brass lighting fixtures giving the space a sultry and mysterious atmosphere.

The experimental cocktail menu consists of seven rolling cocktails and is set to change with the seasonality of the products. From the Mr Campbell (£9) a variation of the classic Gimlet, a gin-based cocktail made with rhubarb liqueur, lime cordial, and bay leaf tincture; to the floral and elegant Mrs Crane (£11) – a tequila base with maraschino, lavender, and crème de Violette topped with a delicate origami crane; to the Colonel Bruce (£12) a self-described sweet and boozy concoction of tropical flavours made with Koko Kanu, Havana, Lillet Blanc, Triple Sec, and watermelon syrup.

Eagle-eyed patrons will note the theme, as the entire menu takes its inspiration from the murder mystery classic, Cluedo.

Advertisement

Each cocktail comes with its own unique backstory and customers are encouraged to unravel the connections between each character in a cocktail-inspired ‘whodunnit’.

Operations manager, Callum Young, said: “Blue Dog has long been a city centre staple, however we wanted to do something just a little bit different. This pop-up is the perfect place to bring a date or enjoy a night out with friends. It’s the same late-night spot that people know and love, with a classic Cluedo twist.”

As well as the cocktail menu and sumptuous surroundings, customers are encouraged to spot the homage to the six Cluedo murder weapons secretly dotted about the space, from the rope to the lead pipe.