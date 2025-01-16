New city centre pub opening on Bothwell Street will serve The Glasgow Pie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Noble Public House is set to open in Glasgow’s city centre in early February, a new bar with a dining menu.

The Noble Public House will open early February, the latest venture from Glasgow hospitality group The Superlative Collection.

Opening at 16 Bothwell Street, formerly 63rd + 1st, The Noble will be from the same stable as Glaschu, Maison by Glaschu, Gōst, The Duke’s Umbrella, The Clubhouse and Blue Dog.

The 100-cover venue will sit somewhere between a classic Glasgow pub and a cocktail bar, open 9am until late with a food menu designed by chef John Molloy. Expect it to be popular for pub lunches and after work drinks.

The bar will be led by Group Bar Manager, Ewan Angus, who has created a menu of signature martinis, to sit alongside beers, wines and classic cocktails. Their speciality martini list includes: hot honey martini; passionfruit martini; and tomato martini, which are made using Rotovap infusions.

The bar will have Cruzcampo, Moretti, Guinness and Neck Oil on tap, as well as non-alcoholic options from Heineken 0% and local brewery, Jump Ship. The whisky list includes over 30 single malts, blends and bourbons. The Noble will also showcase three signature cocktails in partnership with The Macallan, featuring their 12-year, 15-year and 18-year old whiskys.

Bar snacks will include prawn tempura with lobster aioli; square sausage roll with brown sauce; mussel popcorn with malt vinegar powder; and Arbroath Smokie omelette.

The Noble offers all-day dining with Director of Food, John Molloy overseeing the kitchen. The breakfast menu, served from 9-11am, includes ‘the best bacon roll in Scotland’ - a buttermilk bun with thick cut smoked bacon, bacon jam and slow cooked pork belly. John has also created ‘The Glasgow Pie’ - a chicken tikka masala filled flaky roti pie, served with a side of basmati rice, and a first of its kind honouring one of the city’s favourite dishes.

The menus at The Noble are heavily inspired by British pub classics, with local Scottish produce at their core. Other main menu favourites include: venison hotdog, brioche bun, truffle mayo and crispy onion; The Noble Ploughman’s Grilled Cheese; and beef whisky and haggis bangers, mash and onion gravy.

Director of Food, John Molloy, says: “The Noble will offer a brand new experience to Glasgow’s bustling city centre - all the character and comfort of a classic British pub, but with a hint of elegance that’ll really set it aside. We’ve taken a playful route with the menus, which feature nostalgic snacks and elevated pub classics with a Scottish flair. I can’t wait to welcome people of Glasgow and beyond through the doors of our public house, The Noble.”

Group Bar manager, Ewan Angus, says: “There’s a lot of complexity in so many versions of classic drinks nowadays, but The Noble’s approach will be to refine and redefine drinks in a way that is simple, elegant and timeless.”

“The Rotovap will allow us to take it one step further and build amazing drinks that are aesthetically clean and simple, but that will blow you away with their punchy flavour profiles. We’re starting the menu off with a selection of signature Rotovap martinis, the simplest of drinks, and I am excited to welcome guests around the bar to taste these wonderful creations.”

