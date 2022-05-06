New restaurant plans for Cardonald site

New plans for a restaurant in Cardonald have been submitted - despite previous plans being approved in December.

Last year, SRA Ventures Ltd was given permission by Glasgow City Council planning officials to change the use of the building at 58 Hillington Road South from a retail unit to a restaurant.

The unit has been long-term vacant, with an office above it on the first floor.

Now, however, the company has submitted another application - this time with the aim of offering take away food as well.

The applicant previously applied for the unit to be used as a cafe, however, this was refused in 2020 as it proposed inadequate ventilation and did not provide enough detail relating to the marketing of the unit.