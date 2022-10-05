New restaurant set for Shawlands, after plans for empty unit approved

A ‘quality’ restaurant is set to open in the Southside.

Plans for a new restaurant in an empty unit on Kilmarnock Road have been approved by Glasgow City Council.

Hyatt Plaza Ltd has been given the go ahead to convert the former jewellers at 76 Kilmarnock Road into a restaurant.

The unit has been vacant for some time, with no businesses showing interest at using the unit as a shop.

A new restaurant will open in Shawlands.

However, the application states that there have been four expressions of interest since March in using it as a restaurant or takeaway.

The application added: “The proposed development will see this vacant property transformed into a quality restaurant”.

