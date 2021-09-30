New restaurant to open at Glasgow city centre Atlantic Square development

A new restaurant is set to open as part of the “massive” Atlantic Square development which includes HMRC offices.

Picture: BAM

BAM Properties has been granted permission to sell alcohol from the site by Glasgow’s Licensing Board.

The restaurant will be opened on the ground floor of 2 Atlantic Square on York Street, with six floors of offices above.

Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has taken over 1 Atlantic Square, and 2,500 workers are set to move into the building from early 2022.

Jack Cummins, representing BAM at a Licensing Board meeting, said the restaurant would be “part of the massive Atlantic Square development in the city’s international financial services district in York Street heading down towards the Broomielaw”.

He said: “1 Atlantic Square has been completed. It’s a ten storey office block which will be occupied by HMRC on a 25-year lease from early next year, and that will bring a very welcome 2,500 jobs to the city, making it one of the city’s largest employers.”

There will be retail units on the ground floor of 2 Atlantic Square, and Mr Cummins said the licence application “relates to one of these units”, with 204 indoor seats planned.

“The remainder of the space will be given over to a cafe/delicatessen, with a retail element and an off sale offer,” he added.

Negotiations are underway with potential occupiers of the offices in 2 Atlantic Square, with BAM reporting engineering and project management consultancy Atkins will take over some of the space.