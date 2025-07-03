New Openings in Glasgow: 9 new restaurants, bars, and pubs you need to try in Glasgow in July 2025

Declan McConville
By Declan McConville

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Jul 2025, 11:50 BST

Here are all the newest restaurants, pubs, cocktail bars, venues, and more opening in Glasgow in July 2025.

The summertime is always a great place to be in Glasgow with their being plenty of new places to go to in the city.

We already can’t wait for the likes of Dishoom and the new rooftop to open at the Social Hub to open later this year.

1. Paesano Southside

Critically acclaimed chef Modou Diagne, known for his innovative approach and celebrated success at 111 by Nico, has opened his second Glasgow restaurant in Finnieston this summer. 1132 Argyle Street, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8TD.

2. Trust by Modou

After closing their popular business in Lerwick last year, Terence Tsao and Emilu Hasegawa have brought Showa Coffee House to the Southside of Glasgow with cakes, coffee and matcha. 34 Minard Road , Glasgow.

3. Showa

A new pub called Kentigern’s opened on Glasgow’s High Street at the beginning of May. Just a short walk from Glasgow Cathedral, the pub was formerly known as the Black Bull before it was sold to a new owner after the head of the old pub retired in November of 2024.

4. Kentigern's

