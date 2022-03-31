New seafood restaurant Fat Lobster to open in Glasgow

Fat Lobster Glasgow has been teasing opening in the city, but offering up few details.
The Instagram page says that it will sell seafood, small plates, organic wine and cocktails.
One follower might have even guessed the location of the new restaurant.
When one person questioned whether the Fat Lobster might take over the old Mussel Inn restaurant, the award-winning venue which closed during the pandemic, the account responded with an ‘👀’ emoji.
