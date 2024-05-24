New South Indian restaurant opens on Saint Vincent Street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Madurai is an Indian town known for its distinctive architecture so it’s fitting that a new South Indian restaurant of the same name has taken up residence in a famous landmark building on Glasgow’s St Vincent Street.

Madurai has opened its doors in the distinctive Hatrack building at 144 St Vincent Street, the ground floor site that was formerly Martha’s cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The art nouveau building which came to life around 1899 is the work of James Salmond II, a contemporary of Charles Rennie Mackintosh. It boasts a spiky pagoda-like cupola made of lead with finials resembling the pegs of a hat rack – hence the nickname.

Madurai owner Rakesh Kandari is keen that his customers feel at home in the welcoming green and gold interior as they enjoy the new menu. Look for lamb, chicken and seafood dishes including grilled monkfish. The gluten free restaurant offers a variety of vegetarian and vegan dishes that are also nut free.

Rakesh and his team of chefs, who have catered for celebrities including Billy Connolly, Outlander’s Caitriona Balfe and Liam Gallagher in the past, have fine tuned their dishes since having a soft opening three weeks ago.

On the Menu

Chicken Ghassi (£12.95) Creamy coconut milk, aromatic spices, and crushed dried curry with chicken.

Chutta Monkfish (£21.95) Monkfish, marinated and grilled with a smoky char.

Keerai Parripu (£10.95) Fresh spinach cooked with spiced lentils.

Lamb Ulathu (£6.95) Lamb chunks seasoned with fragrant black pepper, pan-fried with curry leaves and green chillies.

He explained: “South Indian cuisine is richer, and you can taste more flavours. It is something very different and I wanted to introduce some of our original dishes to Glasgow including our tender baby eggplants in a coconut and coriander sauce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We wanted to do a soft opening so we could see operation wise how things went, because this is a new place. We are still awaiting our alcohol license but have a great selection of mocktails, non alcoholic beers and a special mango and honey lassi until it is granted.”

Madurai currently has an introductory offer of a £9.95 two course lunch menu from 12-3pm and £15.95 pre theatre menu until 6pm as well as a £14.95 Thali lunch menu from 12-3pm and an A La Carte Menu.

Rakesh said: “We are thrilled to open our doors and cater for everyone who loves food and we will have a more extensive menu with some very unique dishes in coming months.”