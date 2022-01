Five new shops, including Subway and Hoagies, could soon open near Glasgow Caledonian University.

GHSL Ltd is seeking planning permission to install five signs at 47 Kyle Street.

These signs would be for Hoagies, RaceTrack Pitstop, Subway, Premier and Vaped4U.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The empty units on Kyle Street.

The proposed ground floor plans show that these businesses would all be based within the same unit.