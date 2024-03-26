New weekend food and craft market for Pollok Country Park
The Market at Pollok Country Park will run in the Courtyard and on the Piazza at The Burrell Collection on the 1st Sunday of each month. Organisers announced they were fully booked for outside and inside stalls including candles, wax melts, soaps, woodcraft, art, photography, Harris Tweed items, cakes, bakery and confectionery. The first market takes place 7 April during the Easter school break.
Organisers said: "We finally have the news you’ve been waiting for. We’re over the moon to have been invited to run a market outside on the Piazza and inside in the Courtyard at The Burrell Collection in Pollok Country Park.
"Launching Sunday 7th April and running on the 1st Sunday every month, 11am to 4.30pm, the market will be wheelchair, pushchair, pram and child friendly, plus dog and bike friendly outside.
"There might be the odd Sunday when the market doesn’t run, due to exhibitions in the museum, but we’re still to confirm those dates .
"Why not come along, wander through the amazing museum and beautiful grounds, do some shopping at the Market then pop into the The Benugo for a tasty bite, or one of the coffee stops for a beverage and a snack.
"There is car parking nearby and toilets on site, and you can cycle or walk to the house, or use the electric bus.
"We’re really looking forward to working closely with the team from The Burrell Collection and Glasgow Life, and to welcoming you to The Market at Pollok Country Park, at The Burrell Collection . It’s going to be a vibrant market in an amazing setting."
