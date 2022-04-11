New West End restaurant Gyros opening this week - free treats for first 100 customers

New Greek restaurant Gyros is opening in the West End this week - and the first 100 customers will get free treats.

Spearheaded by the team behind Halloumi, Gyros has taken over the former Martha’s Deli at 223 Byres Road.

With space for 14 covers and a delivery and takeaway service, Gyros is open seven days a week - Sunday - Thursday 12pm - 11pm, and until midnight, Friday and Saturday.

To celebrate the official opening, Gyros is offering a free Gyros to the first 100 customers through the doors on Wednesday, with options for both meat lovers and vegetarians.

Doors will open at 12pm, with a queue starting at 11.30 am, and it will be first come, first served for a free bite.

The menu includes reimagined Greek street food combining traditional flavours with a modern twist. Gyros transports you to south-east Europe, offering Greece's boldest flavours all freshly prepared while you wait.

The vibrant menu includes influences and flavours inspired by the wider Mediterranean as well as an array of traditional Greek dishes, including the much loved Gyro, be that chicken, pork, lamb, meatball, king prawn or a plant based alternative. There’s something for all food lovers with fresh from the grill Souvlaki, chargrilled lamb Kofta, Falafel, and their famous Skepasti (Greek pizza).

The Halloumi Loaded Fries are a favourite for those who want to share, but the new menu also includes sharing dishes like Keftedes, Feta Tempura, and Donner Loaded Fries, as well as plenty of traditional side dishes like Pittas and Dips for a big hit of taste and flavour, showcasing the vibrant and modern Greek food scene that has emerged over the last decade.