The owners of an award-winning Indian restaurant that will open its doors in East Kilbride have said it is a “proud day and moment for our family”.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Birk family, who own and run the Mallersheugh in Newtown Mearns, will open their second restaurant in East Kilbride. The Osprey will be located on the site of the former Carrigans restaurant in the town.

Pav Birk, who heads up the family firm, said: “This is a really exciting moment for us, getting the keys to our second restaurant – it feels special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We took a leap with The Malletsheugh, stretched ourselves and stepped into the unknown with a lot of risk – it was a gamble but we knew the place and the concept were special.

“It’s been incredibly rewarding to see how the people in Mearns welcomed us and got behind us. We really feel part of the local community and that’s exactly what we hope to build again in East Kilbride.”

The Birk family, consisting of mum Tina Kaur Birk and sons Pav, Aman, Bobby and Rohan, can boast three generations of Indian food in Glasgow - first their grandfather then their father were chefs in the city and the family restaurant Taj Mahal in Gourock was much loved.

The Osprey is set to be a new concept, elevating the food they have become known for at their Newton Mearns location. But the family are keeping some of the details quiet for now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bobby said: “We are bringing the best of the Malletsheugh to East Kilbride, but of course we didn’t want to just replicate the same formula exactly.

“Of course premium quality Indian food will be the heart and soul of the new restaurant too, and we will also offer Scottish food – but we have a fun idea to freshen things up.

“We’re very grateful for the love and support our family has had at The Malletsheugh and we are excited to get to know the people of East Kilbride and how we can help and support the local community.”

The Malletsheugh has picked up a number of awards during its two years in operation. | The Malletsheugh

Mum Tina said: “This is a proud day and moment for our family. The boys’ grandfather was one of the first Indian chefs trained in Glasgow and their father followed in his footsteps, they’ve grown up with hospitality in their blood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So to see them now make a huge success of the first high-end family restaurant and move to launch a second is a thrill. It makes me very proud of them.”

Carrigans is now closed and the Birks are investing heavily in dramatically transforming the tired building inside and out to bring the style and sophistication that is their hallmark.

And of course they are keen to bring good news to the former staff of the site.

Bobby said: “We are trying to do something new and exciting but of course we are very conscious that former Carrigans staff are in limbo at the moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We intend to keep as many of them as possible employed at The Osprey. We want to help the community and add to it.

“The restaurant is now closed for extensive renovations but we are consulting with staff representatives and very much want them to be part of The Osprey when we launch.”

An opening date for the new restaurant has not yet been announced.