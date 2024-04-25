Nominate your favourite Glasgow restaurants for The Scotsman Scran Awards 2024

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There are 18 categories in the 2024 Scran Awards to recognise Scotland’s flourishing dining, drinking and hospitality sector and we want to hear about the individuals, establishments and products that make the Scottish food and drink sector what it is.

You can nominate your favourite chef, spirit, whisky, newcomer and gastropub now. The awards celebrate and recognise the hardworking individuals and organisations involved in the hospitality industry and how they shape our food and drink scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Categories include Scottish Chef of the Year, Best Gastro Pub, reader’s choice of Best Hidden Gem in Glasgow and Best Whisky. All finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on Monday 17 June at Platform in Glasgow. Guests will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, meal and of course the awards themselves. It will be a must attend event for those working within the Scottish food and drink scene.

One of the awards is Scottish Restaurant of the Year. Last year’s winner was Killiecrankie House in Perthshire. Owners Tom and Matilda Tsappis, said of the win: “ The award is proudly displayed on our front desk for all to see. It’s a great recognition for our hard-working little team, and is a testament to their collective talent and vision. If you’re thinking about entering, we would absolutely recommend it – not only is it a boost for the team, it’s also something of a focal point for our guests, who love to chat to us about it when they see it on display.”

You can find some restaurant inspiration from GlasgowWorld here.