Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There are 18 categories in the 2024 Scran awards to recognise Scotland’s flourishing dining, drinking and hospitality sector and we want to hear about the individuals, establishments and products that make the Scottish food and drink sector what it is.

You can nominate your favourite restaurant, chef, spirit, whisky, newcomer and gastropub now. The awards celebrate and recognise the hardworking individuals and organisations involved in the hospitality industry and how they shape our food and drink scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Categories include Scottish Restaurant of the year, Best gastro pub, Scottish Chef of the year and Best Whisky. All finalists will be invited to attend a special awards ceremony on Monday 17 June at Platform in Glasgow. Guests will enjoy a welcome drink on arrival, meal and of course the awards themselves. It will be a must attend event for those working within the Scottish food and drink scene.

One of the awards will be decided by our readers. The Hidden Gem Award celebrates hospitality businesses in Scotland that deserve greater recognition, impact the wider community and offer something different to guests. Two of our nominees so far are: Crossbill Gin School, Glasgow and Killiecrankie House in Perthshire. Crossbill Gin School - “neatly hidden away in a corner of the Barras Art and Design building, close to the Iconic Barrowland Ballroom in Glasgow's East End“ is a local small business devoted to crafting high quality, intimate/personal gin experiences that captivate gin fans and novices alike. Crossbill Distilling is an established distiller with experience dating back to 2006. Gin production began in 2012 in Aviemore in the Scottish Highlands. In 2017 the business relocated to Glasgow, where they distil our range of award-winning, handcrafted Scottish Gins.

Winner of our Restaurant of the Year category in 2023, Killiecrankie House, is a nominee in this year’s Hidden Gem category. A former gentleman’s residence built in 1840, the house is set in four acres of gardens in the heart of Perthshire’s countryside. This intimate restaurant with rooms, has been firmly catapulted into the 21st century by current owners Tom and Matilda Tsappis, who took over the reins in 2021. The couple formerly in finance and marketing, significantly changed tack in 2018, establishing a successful supper club Elia in Dulwich, London. That all changed with the advent of the pandemic in 2020, in the aftermath they seriously re-evaluated their lives and made the bold move to Scotland, where Matilda spent most of her formative years. The focus at Killiecrankie House is very much on celebrating the finest of Scottish produce, in an innovative and unique way.

To find out more about the Scran Awards, nominate and buy tickets, head to www.scranawards.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad