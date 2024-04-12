St Andrews Old Course Hotel announces new executive chef Coalin Finn

Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa has announced the appointment of Coalin Finn as the St Andrews resort’s new Executive Chef. Coalin will head up all kitchen functions across the resort’s eight restaurants and bars, including 3 AA Rosette Awarded Road Hole Restaurant and golf’s most famous pub – the Jigger Inn.

Coalin most recently headed up 5-star hotel Claridge’s, London as the Executive Chef of Claridge’s Restaurant. Prior to this, Coalin was head chef at the five-star Inverlochy Castle Hotel near Fort William, as well as working alongside Daniel Humm as part of the Sous Team at Davies and Brook, their first Michelin-starred restaurant outside America – with Coalin drawing inspiration from its significant plant-based offering for Old Course Hotel’s new Kohler Waters Spa Café menu.

Having grown up in Kilkenny, Ireland, Coalin initially trained as a pastry chef before moving to Dubai to work and train. A relocation back to the UK followed as he took up a place in Gordon Ramsay's group at the Savoy Grill, before spending time at Pétrus. Notably, Coalin also worked for Claude Bosi at the two-Michelin-starred Hibiscus.

Committed to celebrating local Scottish cuisine, Coalin’s new menus will showcase the destination’s very finest seasonal produce. This April, Coalin will debut a new wellbeing-focused and predominantly plant-based menu at the resort’s Spa Café, from nutritious super-food and wild rice salads to green goddess sandwiches, roasted vegetables and chia puddings.

At the Swilcan Loft and renovated West Deck, brand-new menus will focus on informal sharing options, including Great Glen venison charcuterie platters and Lobster Rolls – the outlets signature dish, made using locally caught St Andrews Bay lobster.

Coalin Finn, Executive Chef at Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa says of his new role, "I am honoured to join the exceptional team at Old Course Hotel and to showcase my contemporary interpretation of Scottish cuisine. With St. Andrews' rich culinary heritage and access to incredible local produce, I look forward to creating memorable dining experiences across the resort.”

